How tariffs could reshape Mexican vehicle manufacturing

The latest Automotive Datablast Production file shows that Mexican light vehicle production totalled 3.77 million in 2023 and 3.86 million in 2024. These numbers will likely change significantly if President Trump’s threatened 25% tariff on imported vehicles from both countries comes into force in March. A second article discusses the volumes, and potential tariff impacts on vehicle companies in Canada where total production reached just under 1.53 million in 2023 and just over 1.37 million in 2024.