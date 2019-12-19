How Nikola will fuel its European hydrogen truck empire

With Nikola and Iveco eyeing 2023 for their European fuel cell truck launch, how will the duo keep the Nikola Tre on the go? By Jack Hunsley

   December 19, 2019

The on-road benefits of hydrogen are hard to deny. In theory, all that is ejected out of the tail-pipe of a fuel cell truck is water vapour and air, resulting in no harmful tailpipe emissions whatsoever. The tricky part comes in ensuring that the hydrogen that goes into the truck is produced just as cleanly.

