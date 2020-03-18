How do the big names in MaaS stack up against the automakers?

Whim, Jelbi and REACH NOW are all companies at the forefront of the emerging MaaS movement. The level of automaker involvement differs. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 18, 2020

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) does not generate the same level of headlines as autonomy and connectivity, and for the most part, automakers have not pursued the concept with the same enthusiasm. Yet its importance arguably outweighs both, with the potential to transform the entire logic of the mobility industry, and some believers have already emerged to lead the working MaaS programmes that exist in the wild today….

Close
Close