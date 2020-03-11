How can North America make the most of Mobility as a Service?

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is no longer as fresh a concept as it once was. Uber launched its first beta service almost a decade ago, while its main rival Lyft can trace its roots back to Zimride, founded in 2007. What is new, however, is the greater expectations of how MaaS platforms can reshape city mobility for the better. In North America’s congested, polluted and highly space-limited cities, maximising the potential of its transit network will be a key focus of the 2020s….