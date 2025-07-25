How can maps help consumers trust automated driving?

As vehicles become increasingly defined by software, location technology moves from an optional extra to a core ingredient. While mapping may have started out as a point to point navigation aid, it has now evolved into an intelligent, context-aware tool to optimise advanced driving assistance features, differentiate the user experience and pave the way for an autonomous future. For mapping pioneer Here Technologies, the map serves as a canvas for the ‘thought process’ behind automated vehicle driving decisions. As Remco Timmer, Senior Vice President of Automotive Product Management, explains, it conveys to the user just how alive, aware and connected the vehicle really is.