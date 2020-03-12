How autonomous commercial vehicles could refine, not replace, the role of the driver

Autonomous delivery could allow companies to offer existing fleet drivers better money and working conditions. By Jack Hunsley

   March 12, 2020

One of the most commonly associated benefits of autonomous vehicles (AVs), especially when it comes to commercial use, is reduced cost. Safety benefits aside, the opportunity to use self-driving vehicles to remove the cost of the driver behind the wheel is highly attractive. In light of continuing driver shortages in the commercial vehicle space, the prospect of deploying autonomous drive technology is increasingly attractive.

Close
Close