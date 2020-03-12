How autonomous commercial vehicles could refine, not replace, the role of the driver

One of the most commonly associated benefits of autonomous vehicles (AVs), especially when it comes to commercial use, is reduced cost. Safety benefits aside, the opportunity to use self-driving vehicles to remove the cost of the driver behind the wheel is highly attractive. In light of continuing driver shortages in the commercial vehicle space, the prospect of deploying autonomous drive technology is increasingly attractive.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference