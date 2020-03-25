How are commercial vehicle suppliers preparing for autonomous driving?

Portfolios are being revamped, software expertise is being brought in and competitors are partnering up. By Freddie Holmes

   March 25, 2020

It is well known that suppliers play a significant role in the development of any new vehicle. Automakers may get the plaudits for consumer-facing solutions, but much of the heavy lifting will have been carried out by a global network of Tier 1 systems integrators and their downstream suppliers….

Close
Close