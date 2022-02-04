How is AI driving the future of micromobility?

Through AI, micromobility operators could help create safer, greener and more efficient urban transit networks, writes Spin's Steve Pyer

The future of urban mobility is multimodal with a world of 15-minute cities—an urban concept where residents can fulfil most of their daily necessitates within a 15-minute walking or cycling radius—on the horizon. This means streets must be made friendlier places for traditional public and new active transport options, and that cities must transition away from a car-centric mobility focus.

This need has seen offerings such as scooter rental schemes become a popular and environmentally friendly alternative to cars for short journeys. However, while e-scooters can provide a positive user experience, riders, pedestrians and local authorities are still adapting to this new form of transport. It’s important to address what’s causing friction within communities, such as inconvenient parking of e-scooters and pavement riding.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here