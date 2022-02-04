How is AI driving the future of micromobility?

The future of urban mobility is multimodal with a world of 15-minute cities—an urban concept where residents can fulfil most of their daily necessitates within a 15-minute walking or cycling radius—on the horizon. This means streets must be made friendlier places for traditional public and new active transport options, and that cities must transition away from a car-centric mobility focus.

This need has seen offerings such as scooter rental schemes become a popular and environmentally friendly alternative to cars for short journeys. However, while e-scooters can provide a positive user experience, riders, pedestrians and local authorities are still adapting to this new form of transport. It’s important to address what’s causing friction within communities, such as inconvenient parking of e-scooters and pavement riding.