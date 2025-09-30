Honda’s hydrogen roadmap: slowed, not scrapped

Hydrogen offers automakers a valuable lever in the decarbonisation push, serving as a zero-emission fuel source in fuel cells ora an extremely low-emission one in internal combustion engines (ICE). Many regard it as a complement to pure battery electric solutions, particularly for those use cases that require longer ranges, greater uptime and faster refuelling. A number of vehicle manufacturers have been researching hydrogen’s potential both for heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars, but Honda was among the earliest to show interest nearly 40 years ago.