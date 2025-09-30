Honda’s hydrogen roadmap: slowed, not scrapped

Honda has delayed and scaled down its fuel cell electric vehicle targets. By Megan Lampinen

Hydrogen offers automakers a valuable lever in the decarbonisation push, serving as a zero-emission fuel source in fuel cells ora an extremely low-emission one in internal combustion engines (ICE). Many regard it as a complement to pure battery electric solutions, particularly for those use cases that require longer ranges, greater uptime and faster refuelling. A number of vehicle manufacturers have been researching hydrogen’s potential both for heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars, but Honda was among the earliest to show interest nearly 40 years ago.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/hondas-hydrogen-roadmap-slowed-not-scrapped/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here