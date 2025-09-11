Honda unveils first ever Kei EV, the US$18,250 N-One e

Honda looks to stimulate EV adoption in Japan’s conservative passenger vehicle market. By Stewart Burnett

Honda has unveiled the N-One e, its first electric passenger kei car for Japan, priced at JP¥2.7m (US$18,250) and scheduled for sale from 12 September onwards. The lightweight electric vehicle (EV) offers a 295-kilometre range on a single charge, surpassing Nissan's comparable Sakura model which manages 180 kilometres, positioning Honda competitively in Japan's compact car segment.

