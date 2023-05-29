Honda Q4 and full-year 2022/23 results

The automotive division's revenue is up but operating margin remains markedly low. Jonathan Storey reports

Honda's fourth quarter operating profit was below expectations, dropping by 47% to ¥105.4bn (US$749.6m), mainly due to an increase in expenses including product warranty expenses and R&D, partly offset by favourable currency effects. The operating margin dropped from 5.1% to 2.4%.

