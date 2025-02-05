Honda/Nissan merger talks breaking down

Reports from Japan suggest that the two sides have irreconcilable differences. By Megan Lampinen

Confirmation in December 2024 that Honda and Nissan were holding merger talks shook the industry. Mitsubishi was soon after confirmed as an interested third party in the deal, which if successful would create the third largest car company in the world. Additional details were promised by the end of January, with the talks expected to conclude by June 2025. A final completion date was targeted for August 2026, at which time the newly formed company would list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

However, cracks have begun to appear not only in this timeline but the fundamental proposal.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/honda-nissan-merger-talks-breaking-down/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here