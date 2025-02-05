Honda/Nissan merger talks breaking down

Confirmation in December 2024 that Honda and Nissan were holding merger talks shook the industry. Mitsubishi was soon after confirmed as an interested third party in the deal, which if successful would create the third largest car company in the world. Additional details were promised by the end of January, with the talks expected to conclude by June 2025. A final completion date was targeted for August 2026, at which time the newly formed company would list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

However, cracks have begun to appear not only in this timeline but the fundamental proposal.