Honda-Nissan merger may hinge on Renault shares buyout 

Honda and Nissan are reportedly seeking to avoid unwanted third parties complicating merger talks. By Stewart Burnett 

The tentative merger between Nissan and Honda could be facing a complication. On 16 January 2025, Japanese news agency Kyodo stated that Honda has urged Nissan to acquire Renault’s share in the company. Renault, which is headquartered in France and partially owned by the French government, currently holds a 35.7% stake in Nissan, worth around JP¥557bn (US$3.6bn). 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/honda-nissan-merger-may-hinge-on-renault-shares-buyout/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here