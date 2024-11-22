Honda marks new milestone in solid-state roadmap

The quest for electric vehicle (EV) batteries that charge faster, last longer and perform more safely have driven many automakers to explore solid-state technology. By deploying a solid electrolyte instead of the usual highly flammable liquid one, this approach reduces the risk of thermal runaway and the formation of lithium dendrites. It also allows for greater energy generation by a smaller-sized, lighter weight battery.

Interest in the technology isn’t particularly new—in 2015, more than 880 patents were filed relating to solid-state batteries (SSBs). However, momentum is finally starting to grow, and today a number of big name players have thrown their weight behind SSBs.