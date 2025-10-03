Honda commits US$300m to grow Brazil two-wheeler output

Honda already holds about two-thirds of Brazil’s motorcycle market, but is preparing for further growth. By Stewart Burnett

Honda has confirmed it will invest BRL 1.6bn (US$300m) to expand its motorcycle factory in Manaus, Brazil, boosting capacity to meet rising demand in the country’s fast-growing two-wheeler market. The plan, set to run through 2029, will add new production lines, modernise equipment and create around 350 jobs; ultimately lifting annual output from 1.4 million to 1.6 million units by the end of 2026.

