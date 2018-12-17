Holistic approach needed to electrify long-haul trucking

Electrifying heavy-duty trucking is one of the biggest challenges the automotive industry faces. However, the benefits could be huge. In a 2017 article titled ‘What’s sparking the electric vehicle adoption in the truck industry?’, McKinsey stated that despite only accounting for 5% of the world’s global vehicle stock, trucks take up 20% of the world’s road fuel demand. In the North American, European and Asian markets, long haul trucks require two to three times as much diesel as those used in urban and regional distribution….