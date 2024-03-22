High-speed autonomy: can racing plug the gap?

The Indy Autonomous Challenge draws on a strong racing heritage and leading universities to speed AV commercialisation. By Megan Lampinen

The push to commercialise autonomous vehicles (AVs) has slowed, if not stalled, in the past few years. But achievements on the academic front are racing ahead, quite literally, thanks to the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC). What started as a one-off prize competition has grown to become an ongoing applied research initiative to perfect high-speed autonomous driving capabilities.

Racing roots

Like the IndyCar racing series, which has been running for more than a century, IAC is also headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The non-profit brings together university teams to race AVs on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the oldest racetrack in the world and one originally built as a proving ground for automotive technology.

“We went out and marketed this to the top universities around the world,” says IAC President Paul Mitchell.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here