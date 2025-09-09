Hesai pursues Hong Kong listing amid UDS-China tensions

Fast-growing Chinese LiDAR manufacturer Hesai is seeking to raise up to HK$3.9bn (£500.9m) through a secondary listing in Hong Kong, with trading scheduled to commence on 16 September. The Shanghai-based company plans to offer 17 million shares at a maximum price of HK$228 each, with cornerstone investors including Hillhouse Investment and Grab Holdings supporting the flotation.
