Hesai founder: society and regulators not ready for AVs

LiDAR giant Hesai Co-Founder David Li has told Financial Times in a new interview that society and regulators remain unprepared for the risks of fully autonomous vehicles, urging stakeholders to temper expectations of rapid adoption. The development comes on the heels of his company raising HK$4.16bn (US$535m) in its Hong Kong listing, with shares climbing nearly 10% on debut.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?