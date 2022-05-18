Hefty investment co-opetition at heart of Volvo Group electrification push

Heavy trucks are a tough segment to decarbonise. They often operate in challenging environments and have demanding requirements on payload and total cost of ownership. That hasn’t stopped truckmakers from positioning for a zero-emission offering, though. Volvo Group is pursuing a multi-pronged decarbonisation strategy that incorporates a range of technologies. This effort has seen it team up with long-time rivals, pooling resources and knowledge as it seeks to remain relevant in a rapidly changing ecosystem.

Most recently, it signed an agreement to set up a joint venture (JV) with Daimler Truck and the Traton Group, devoted to public charging for battery-electric heavy-duty long-haul trucks and coaches in Europe. At the same time, it is pushing ahead with the cellcentric JV, where it again is partnering with Daimler but this time on fuel cell systems for trucks. The aim is to turn cellcentric into a leading manufacturer of fuel cells and large-scale production is scheduled to begin in three years’ time.

In light of the clear future trends towards zero-emission, in 2021 the Swedish automaker established Volvo Energy as a new business area. It provides batteries and charging solutions to the Volvo Group’s other business areas while also offering used, remanufactured and refurbished batteries to customers for use across different applications. The business unit also oversees the Group’s responsibility for hydrogen infrastructure solutions for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Automotive World caught up with Kristina Nilsson, Head of Charging and Infrastructure Solutions at Volvo Energy, to hear more about the company’s decarbonisation vision.