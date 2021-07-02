Has the UK been left behind in the electric vehicle revolution?

News that Nissan is to expand its electric vehicle (EV) production at its UK Sunderland plant has been met with resounding optimism. The automaker says the move will create 1,650 new jobs and more than 4,500 throughout its UK supply chain. However, what excites stakeholders most is confirmation that Nissan's battery partner, Envision AESC, is to build a new UK gigafactory in conjunction. The plant is slated to be operational by 2024 and will eventually build enough batteries to power up to 100,000 EVs a year.