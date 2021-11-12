COP26 appears set to be remembered as one of the most pivotal collaborative events in the world’s climate crisis, perhaps second only to COP21 which saw the signing of the 2015 Paris Agreement. And though there are many different industries in attendance and discussions taking place, one of the most significant talking points is the automotive industry’s role in decarbonisation.

Unsurprisingly, significant focus has been dedicated in Glasgow to understanding how best to encourage electric vehicle (EV) adoption, with one panel in particular tackling an important question: has the EV tipping point been reached?