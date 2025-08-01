Has BYD’s upwards growth trajectory tailed off?

Having established itself as the leading car company in China, BYD is now facing the challenge of slowing sales growth with no immediate sign of recovery. The Chinese government is also looking at the structure of the automotive industry, having been concerned by price-cutting strategies at some companies, including BYD, and the impact this could have on smaller players. Meanwhile, investment continues outside China as the company attempts to establish itself as an international player in the global market.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?