Hanging on the telephone: Android Auto leads the fight against driver distraction

Smartphones mean we’ve never been more distracted on the roads, but the tech giants hope their in-vehicle solutions can help realise real safety benefits. By Xavier Boucherat

   June 24, 2019

Estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggest that in 2017, 2.9% of drivers interacted in some manner with cell-phones in transit. This a decrease from 3.2% in 2016, but it remains of great concern to the agency. Texting in particular presents big risks, it says, as reading or sending a text can take a driver’s eyes off the road for as long as five seconds. At 55mph (88kph), that is equivalent to travelling the length of a football pitch….

