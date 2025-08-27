GWM’s FTXT begins fuel cell truck testing in Brazil

Great Wall Motor subsidiary, FTXT Energy Tech, has launched hydrogen truck testing in Brazil following the launch of its parent company’s first domestic plant. The Chinese hydrogen technology firm unveiled a heavy-duty fuel cell truck equipped with a 105 kWh battery and 40 kg hydrogen storage capacity, which will be tested in collaboration with local institutions including the University of São Paulo.
