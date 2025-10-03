GWM and Chery weigh South African production options

Great Wall Motor (GWM) and Chery are weighing different routes to establish manufacturing in South Africa amid surging demand on the continent for Chinese cars. Chery is assessing whether to build a greenfield plant, form a joint venture, or take over an existing facility, with a decision expected within six months; GWM, meanwhile, is holding talks with local assemblers to start pickup production through partnerships rather than commit to a standalone plant.
