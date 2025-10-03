GWM and Chery weigh South African production options

Chinese automakers are challenging Western and Japanese incumbents in South Africa’s burgeoning automotive market. By Stewart Burnett

Great Wall Motor (GWM) and Chery are weighing different routes to establish manufacturing in South Africa amid surging demand on the continent for Chinese cars. Chery is assessing whether to build a greenfield plant, form a joint venture, or take over an existing facility, with a decision expected within six months; GWM, meanwhile, is holding talks with local assemblers to start pickup production through partnerships rather than commit to a standalone plant.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/gwm-and-chery-weigh-south-african-production-options/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here