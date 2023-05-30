GreyScale AI: Paving the way for the future of AVs

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are the future of transportation, and neuromorphic sensors are at the forefront of this revolution. Inspired by how the human brain processes information, neuromorphic sensors are designed to mimic the functionality of biological neural systems and can capture and process complex data.

Market Researcher Yole has projected that the market for neuromorphic semiconductors, specifically in sensing and computing, could reach a valuation of US$7.1bn by 2029. Should all technical obstacles be overcome in the proceeding years, the market for neuromorphic computing is anticipated to reach US$21.3bn in 2034.

One company that is making significant strides in developing advanced machine learning (ML) algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions is London-based Greyscale AI. Founded in 2020, the company is hoping to shape the future of AVs through its neuromorphic sensors. “We’re enabling robots to see,” says Greyscale AI Founder and Chief Executive Dragos Stanciu.

Stanciu has a background in neuroscience and builds mathematical models with that knowledge to subsequently deploy in robots. “Essentially, we help robots become smarter by helping them understand their environment. For example, we want to help cars understand what’s around them, like pedestrians, cyclists, and buildings. We’re also looking at drones for autonomous navigation and localisation.”

Neuromorphic cameras

Greyscale AI is also developing sensor fusion technology that combines data from multiple sensors to provide a more comprehensive view of the environment. “Neuromorphic sensors or ‘events-based cameras’ work completely differently from traditional cameras, and only detect environmental changes, such as lighting.”