Greater connectivity in manufacturing requires ever greater cyber security

Manufacturing will never be fully cyber-proof but by setting the bar as high as possible manufacturers can get ahead of the curve. By Jack Hunsley

   August 27, 2019

Manufacturing is proving a highly attractive target for hackers. For an industry which measures its productivity in minutes and seconds, any form of disruption can be catastrophic—something of which hackers have become acutely aware. The global reach of the recent WannaCry attack is a case in point.

