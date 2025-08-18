Great Wall opens first Brazil plant, scouts second site

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has formally launched its first Brazilian manufacturing facility in Iracemápolis, São Paulo, and is already evaluating locations for a second plant. During the inauguration event, the automaker shared that it has already received proposals from several states including Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo and Espírito Santo for the additional facility.
