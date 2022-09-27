Graduation day for Qualcomm Auto: US$100bn market beckons

Megan Lampinen reports back from Qualcomm’s first Automotive Investor Day

Qualcomm is doubling down on its diversification push into the automotive space, a move that could secure it a long and lucrative future. The chipmaker has been expanding its core silicon technology expertise into promising new markets over the past few years, particularly targeting digital cockpit, connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

At its first Automotive Investor Day on 22 September, held at the Classic Car Club Manhattan, Qualcomm made it clear that new mobility could prove a goldmine. “This is graduation day for Qualcomm’s automotive business as we position ourselves to be one of the largest providers of technology for the industry,” President and Chief Executive Christiano Amon told analysts and media. “Our mission: can we enable the car of the future?”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here