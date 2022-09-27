Graduation day for Qualcomm Auto: US$100bn market beckons

Qualcomm is doubling down on its diversification push into the automotive space, a move that could secure it a long and lucrative future. The chipmaker has been expanding its core silicon technology expertise into promising new markets over the past few years, particularly targeting digital cockpit, connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

At its first Automotive Investor Day on 22 September, held at the Classic Car Club Manhattan, Qualcomm made it clear that new mobility could prove a goldmine. “This is graduation day for Qualcomm’s automotive business as we position ourselves to be one of the largest providers of technology for the industry,” President and Chief Executive Christiano Amon told analysts and media. “Our mission: can we enable the car of the future?”