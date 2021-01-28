GM’s BrightDrop: a sideline or a lifeline?

CES has evolved through the years and today represents much more than just consumer electronic devices. While a large portion of the show’s exhibitors are now focussed on the mobility sector, General Motors pushed the boundaries even further with a jump into commercial tech with the announcement of its new BrightDrop business. Highlighted by Chief Executive Mary Bara in her keynote address, this new business area represents not just a possible revolution in first- and last-mile delivery but also a potential evolutionary path for traditional automakers in light of new consumer consumption patterns. …