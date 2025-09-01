GM temporarily lays off 360 EV plant workers as demand wanes

General Motors will temporarily lay off 360 employees at its Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Centre from 2 September until 6 October, citing the need to align production with sluggish electric vehicle (EV) demand. The partial shutdown was revealed in an internal memo seen by Detroit Free Press, and affects first- and second-shift production of the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ, two of the automaker's flagship EV offerings.
