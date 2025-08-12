GM revives self-driving plans after Cruise shutdown

General Motors is looking to recruit former employees from its defunct Cruise autonomous vehicle business as part of a renewed self-driving push. According to Bloomberg, the initiative was outlined during a 6 August employee meeting by Sterling Anderson, the former Tesla Autopilot chief who joined GM earlier this year, represents a strategic pivot away from robotaxis and towards personal self-driving vehicles.
