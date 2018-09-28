GM puts corporate stamp on shared mobility with Maven

General Motors had already been dabbling in shared mobility projects when it decided to make things bit more formal. The automaker kicked off January 2016 with the announcement of Maven, billed as both a new mobility brand and a car-share scheme. Like Ford Smart Mobility or BMW i Mobility Services, Maven represents GM’s preparation for a future in which private ownership may not be the dominant business model. Putting a corporate stamp on this commitment was a clear declaration of its intent to stay in the mobility game, despite rapidly changing rules.

