GM posts record EV sales but warns of imminent downturn

North America President Duncan Aldred described current market conditions as being the result of “irrational discounts”. By Stewart Burnett

General Motors achieved record monthly electric vehicle (EV) sales in August with more than 21,000 units sold across its Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC brands as consumers rushed to secure US$7,500 federal tax credits before they expire. The good times may soon come to an end, however, and the automaker warns that the incentive's elimination from 30 September will likely lead to a “smaller EV market for a while”.

