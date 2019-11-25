GM lawsuit poses complications for FCA-PSA merger

Three weeks into the merger negotiations that could form the world’s fourth largest automaker, scandal has hit the talks. In late October, the boards of FCA and PSA agreed to work towards a full combination of their respective businesses by way of a 50/50 merger. Teams from the two companies immediately began work on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Effectively combining the operations of two leading incumbents takes time, as does regulatory approval, but nobody expected a racketeering lawsuit to complicate matters….