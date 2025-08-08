GM imports CATL batteries for next-gen Bolt, despite tariffs

General Motors will import batteries from China’s CATL for its upcoming second-gen Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, accepting punishing tariffs of approximately 80% on the components. The arrangement is intended to be temporary, lasting roughly two years until GM and South Korean partner LG Energy Solution can establish domestic lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery production.
