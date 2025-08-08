GM imports CATL batteries for next-gen Bolt, despite tariffs

A temporary arrangement with CATL will bridge the gap until GM and LG Energy Solution can manufacture cheaper cells in the US. By Stewart Burnett

General Motors will import batteries from China’s CATL for its upcoming second-gen Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, accepting punishing tariffs of approximately 80% on the components. The arrangement is intended to be temporary, lasting roughly two years until GM and South Korean partner LG Energy Solution can establish domestic lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery production.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/gm-imports-catl-batteries-for-next-gen-bolt-despite-tariffs/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here