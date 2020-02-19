GM bets on new tech rather than geographical growth

Whether it’s a brand, a manufacturing plant or a regional market—if it’s not profitable, it’s going under review. Automakers have always faced tough choices in the quest to deliver financial results, but the need for a strong balance sheet has never been greater. Everyone is scrambling to shore up funds to invest in new mobility areas, especially electrification and automation. Anything that takes away from that needs to go….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference