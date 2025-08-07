GM and Hyundai to codevelop five models—including an LCV

The two automakers will also explore jointly sourcing raw materials and components, with green steel being one option.  By Stewart Burnett

Hyundai and General Motors have detailed plans to co-develop five vehicles launching in 2028, encompassing both passenger cars and a light commercial vehicle as the two automakers deepen their strategic partnership to combat intensifying Chinese competition. The collaboration encompasses four models intended for Central and South American markets, as well as one electric van for North America, with combined annual sales expected to exceed 800,000 units at full production scale.

