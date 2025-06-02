Germany struggles with rising prices, low purchasing power

Despite the challenges it faces, some commentators believe the German automotive sector is ready to compete in an increasingly complex global industry. However, there’s trouble brewing for consumers at home: a May 2025 automotive pricing study from Jato Dynamics and Oliver Wyman warns of a looming affordability crisis. Automakers and dealers, it contends, must address pressing economic factors that could reshape the national market.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?