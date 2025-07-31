Germany sets out framework for teleoperated cars

The German government establishes ground rules for the remote control of vehicles. By Stewart Burnett

Germany has created its first legal framework for testing remote-controlled vehicles on public roads through the Road Traffic Remote Control Ordinance, set to take effect in December 2025. The regulation establishes a five-year trial phase allowing teleoperation, wherein operators can control vehicles from remote control centres rather than being physically present inside.

