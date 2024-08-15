Geopolitics reshapes auto: Polestar begins production in US

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar announced that production of its first model made in the US—Polestar 3—commenced on 14 August 2024. Manufactured in Ridgeville, South Carolina, the mid-size SUVs will be sold both domestically and exported to Europe.
