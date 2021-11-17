“General Motors is undervalued,” says CEO

“Measured” would best describe Mary Barra’s responses to journalist Andrew Sorkin’s line of questioning during the DealBook Online Summit, a virtual conference recently held by The New York Times. As Editor-at-Large at the NYT, Sorkin was keen to find out where General Motors’ Chief Executive really stands on a number of key issues, probing for candid responses to topical issues.

But as could reasonably be expected of any chief executive, Barra toed the company line and hammered home a number of key points—even if at times they seemed to sidestep the question at hand. “I’d rather talk about GM!” she joked in response to a question relating to Tesla.

There are several key takeaways from the fireside chat. Barra firmly believes that