Geely’s profits drop despite substantial NEV growth

Geely has shared its H1 results, boasting a 27% increase in revenue to CN¥150.3bn (US$20.9bn) alongside a 14% decline in net profit to CN¥9.29bn, despite surging new electric vehicle (NEV) sales. The Chinese automaker's electrified and hybrid sales jumped 126% year-on-year to exceed 725,000 units in H1, achieving a 51.5% penetration rate across its entire portfolio.
