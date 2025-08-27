Geely’s Lynk & Co unveils LiDAR variants of 07, 08 models

Both the 07 and 08 EM-P models will deploy Geely’s H5 G-Pilot system, while H7 could also be on the table. By Stewart Burnett

Geely luxury new energy vehicle brand, Lynk & Co, will launch LiDAR-equipped variants of its 07 EM-P sedan and 08 EM-P plug-in hybrids in September following their recent debut at the Chengdu Auto Show. The updated models feature roof-mounted sensors as the primary visual distinction, marking the brand's advancement into enhanced self-driving capabilities.

