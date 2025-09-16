Geely’s Lynk & Co expands with Volvo dealer support

Geely-owned Lynk & Co is scaling up its European presence by moving from its club-based rental model toward traditional retailing, anchored by Volvo Cars' established dealer and service network. Nicolas Lopez Appelgren, Chief Executive of Lynk & Co International, told Nikkei that the automaker aims to expand its German dealerships from nine to 25 by year-end, adding that access to more than 70 Volvo service workshops gives the brand an advantage over other Chinese market entrants.
