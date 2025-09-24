Gatik to deliver 50 autonomous trucks to Loblaw in Canada

The Gatik-Loblaw deal is worth US$50m in revenue for Gatik and marks one of North America’s largest robotruck rollouts to date. By Stewart Burnett

Gatik has entered a five-year deal with Loblaw Companies to expand the latter’s autonomous trucking operations in the Greater Toronto Area, marking one of the largest robotruck rollouts in North America to date. The supermarket group will introduce 20 vehicles by the end of 2025, and will add a further 30 by late 2026, to serve more than 300 stores across its regional network.

