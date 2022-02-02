Future vehicle interiors must balance innovation with function

Plenty of work is going on under the skin of the car where advanced electronics and artificial intelligence are transforming what a vehicle can do. But the touch and feel of the vehicle remains crucial, and increasingly so as the vehicle becomes more than just a means of getting from A to B.

The shift to autonomous (AVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) is already shaping the most tangible aspects of the vehicle: the layout and materials that make the interior an attractive and comfortable place to spend time. However, an emerging challenge has been finding ways to boost quality alongside sustainability. Materials experts are playing a crucial role in addressing all these issues, ensuring automakers get the function and finish they need without costing the earth.

Julie Jacobs is the Design Manager at Sage Automotive Interiors, a global supplier of automotive interior materials. Sage