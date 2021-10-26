Future mobility: disruptive innovation or incremental advancement?

The automotive industry has entered a period of disruption as vehicle manufacturers transition to mobility providers. The convergence of the digital revolution, automated driving, the sharing economy and environmental concerns are reshaping business models and company relationships, turning long-time rivals into collaborators and introducing brand new technology sectors to the automotive realm. But how does disruptive innovation compare with incremental advancements? A panel of industry leaders recently explored this topic, and its implications for autonomous mobility, at The Autonomous Main Event forum in Vienna.