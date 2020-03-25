Future mobility demands clean slate platform approach

The transport industry is moving towards a future that is connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE). This applies to trucks and buses as much as it does to SUVs and sports cars. With these trends, modern vehicles are increasingly adopting smart and low-emission technologies, from advanced driver assistance systems to plug-in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains. But all of these innovations remain centred around the traditional vehicle concept. Some players think it’s time for an upgrade….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference